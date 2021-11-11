Anne Hathaway happy birthday – Radio Monte Carlo

Anne Hathaway was born in New York on November 12, 1982. Her father was a lawyer, her mother the actress Kate McCauley.

She was introduced to the 2001 film “Pretty Princess”. Among the best known films he has starred in, “Brokeback Mountain” (2005), “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010), “Love & Other Remedies (2010)”, ” The Dark Knight – The Return “,” Les Misérables “,” Interstellar “(2014), Ocean’s 8” (2018).

Here are some curiosities about it:

She was born into a very religious family and as a child she thought of entering a convent.

She is a good voice actress (“The Simpsons”, “Family Guy”, “Rio” and “Rio 2 – Amazon Mission”).

She passed the audition for “Pretty Princess” by falling badly to the ground and thus immediately getting the part of the careless Mia.

Won theOscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for the role of Fantine in “Les Misérables”. To play it, she underwent a drastic weight loss and cut her hair.

His favorite actresses are Judy Garland and Meryl Streep.

