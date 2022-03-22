– Advertisement –



It seems a coincidence that the protagonist of “The Devil Wears Prada” now wears magnificent outfits that leave anyone speechless; Anne Hathaway has become a fashion icon.

Social networks went crazy when the actress went out to promote her new series in “The Late Show”.

Hathaway has made quite a few changes in her personal and work life; now in her new series with Jared Letowill show us a new face of fashion.

WeCrashed It will be the series that these two artists will interpret, who have been seen little together, however, we do not doubt the great explosion that this combination could give us.

In addition to the colorful outfit of Hathawaythe actress of “The princess’s Diary” He assures that his veganism has been very important to get this extravagant outfit to look in such a way.

The actress assures that this new way of life has nothing to do with her appearance, that she is driven by other principles, and veganism looks great on her!

outfits



The famous and extravagant designer Christopher John Rogers is known for using a strange color combination, which is perfect for fine and elegant outfits.

The perfect outfit for Anne, as it expresses her relaxed yet intimidatingly elegant side with the poise that Miranda Priestley always demanded.

Hathaway assures that the figure she now has is thanks to Nikki, her fitness instructor. yogawith whom she feels very grateful and pleased to work.

Now that Anne Hathaway has become a fashion icon, we will surely be seeing spectacular ensembles from Nolan’s Catwoman on social media.

What did you think of this designer’s work? Do you think it goes with Hataway?

We also!

You may also be interested: Jared Leto walked the streets of Mexico City and took photos with his fans