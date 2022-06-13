Anne Hathaway has changed her way of dressing: The keys to the new style

Anne Hathaway has been one of the main advocates of the ‘granny on the beach’ style trend, but it is not his linen pants that have aroused our interest. Since the American actress changed stylist Law Roach to Erin Walshis enjoying a kind of rebranding. This is a powerful makeover.

ErinWalsh, who came on board when the launch of We crashed. And he had a perfect vision to take advantage of all the playful parts of the new character of actress Anne Hathaway and rationalize them everyday looks.

Anne Hathaway and her new style thanks to Erin Walsh

While roach marked the address in the style of the rising star, Zendaya, And change celine dion look (roach is known for her fantastic fashion and on-the-go); Walsh, on the other hand, has taken a more assertive approach to dressing her clients, in all the glitter of Hollywoodof course.

Hathaway wore a dream dress created by Armani at Cannes. Photo: Getty Images. With a ‘glamazon’ look courtesy of Versace. Photo: Getty Images.

the new stylist It also has the benefit of hindsight. Namely, walsh has been able to see what works for hathaway throughout his two-decade career, as well as moments when his style could have gone further.

A key aspect of the new styling? Valentine. Anne is a long time Italian house friend and she is the perfect girl for bold wear Pierpaolo Piccioli’s color block. the star of The Devil Wears Pradahas worn the famous Fuchsia Pink PP of the signature with elegance, but also the radiant yellow tones.

With a look worthy of Brigitte Bardot in Cannes. Photo: Getty Images. With all the glamor of Gucci at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images.

Its collaboration with Bulgari has also contributed to giving a Hollywood touch to their looks. Let us remember that in Cannes he opted for the retro side of fashion and the cinema: with beehive hairstylesSunglasses cat eye and platforms.

The trend of tiny dresses he looked especially good on Hathaway thanks to a couple of dresses from Gucci and Louis Vuitton from sixties style that they suited him wonderfully; and later he played a trump card in an Armani Privé dress, timeless and perfect for Hollywood, what good will happen to Cannes fashion history.