Anne Hathaway has the bangs (and the color) that take years away, flatters everyone and is easy to maintain

Anne Hathaway returns to the screens, more specifically, to television, since -as we announced in this article- his latest work premieres on March 18 WeCrasheda miniseries of AppleTV+ in which he shares the leading role Jared Leto. This weekend both actors posed on the red carpet for the world premiere of the series, held at the South by Southwest film festival that is being held these days in Austin, in the state of Texas (United States). As is customary in his encounters with the lenses of the photographers cited for the photo call , Anne Hathaway did not risk too much with metallic fabric shift dress from the spring/summer 2022 collection versace. While it may be a bit daring for such a classic actress, the fact that the costume had two openings cut out on the waist, we must remember that it is the most seen trend of recent times on the red carpet.

Gtres Online

Although for classics, the hair with which the actress is going to get you to book an appointment at your beauty salon. Although looking at the photograph of Anne Hathaway seems to be the same as always, in reality everything has changed, starting with the straight bangs -although paraded- that he has devised for her by Orlando Pita (the architect of this season’s change of changes: the garçon by Isabeli Fontana). By exceeding with its length the line of the eyebrows, this fringe helps rejuvenate the face in a way that results Flattering for all factions.