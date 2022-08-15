Anne Hathaway has the jeans that the spring catwalk has elevated

american actress Anne Hathaway that counts the days for the premiere of the movie WeCrashed that stars alongside Jared Leto and in which she plays WeWork co-founder Rebekah Neumann, she has enjoyed a few days of holidays in Rome where he has worn a look that any of us could wear (for easy).

White T-shirt with calditos, navy blue blazer and 70s fit jeanswhich we already signed in the parade of Saint Laurent with the proposals of spring-summer 2022the leading actress of surprise princess Y The devil wears Pradastop by Rome with a bag from the Italian firm Bulgari and black boots.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto on the set of WeCrashed.Getty Images

But the trend of the seventies cowboys also appears in the soon to be released movie of the actress with Jared Leto, WeCrashed and where it seems that the actress has taken inspiration for her own wardrobe. Light blue flared jeans, lace and turtleneck shirt, python boots and retro shoulder bag.

The two jeans, as taken from the Saint Laurent show

Look with flared jeans, from Saint Laurent’s spring-summer 2022 collection.imaxtree

The version of Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent of the flared pants happens to make them a tailor’s work

Light blue bell-bottom jeans, from Saint Laurent’s spring-summer 2022 collection.imaxtree

Of high waist with dartsis the cowboy of the moment (in its two colors, indigo and light blue). Sophisticated to the maxhe combines it with an impeccable blazer and bullfighter and high heels.

