Anne Hathaway has the keys to wear leather pants with boots

Firms such as Gabriela Hearst and Salvatore Ferragamo for the Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, showed the versatility of the mythical chelsea bootsthose who looked fabulous in knitted dresses and even in ensembles with a masculine touch made up of baggy pants Y blazers with shoulder pads Therefore, it is not surprising that the protagonist of Armageddon Time, leans towards said footwear, since there is nothing more flattering than finding pieces that adapt perfectly with everything.

The producer has also combined them with a set of three garments: waist skin pants high, black cotton blouse and to give it the distinctive touch. She finished the look with a blazer, slightly fitted and with a pinstripe print. a styling preppywhich balances her figure and fits with the transition period of seasons.

Boots with knitted dress at Gabriela Hearst, Autumn-Winter 2022. Isidore Montag/Gabriela Hearst/Gorunway Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn-Winter 2022.

Where have we seen the trend of wearing a blazer with Chelsea boots in autumn 2022?

The catwalks are usually the first step to incorporate a trend, but when it reaches the street-styleThis is where we realize that it will be essential to have both pieces. Style prescribers know that the most elegant women wear boots and what better than design chelsea to give the casual touch to any look. We have seen them in tailor suits in pastel colors, with skinny jeans and classic blazers and even with jorts either ShortsWith baggy blazers.