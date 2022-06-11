Entertainment

Anne Hathaway has the secret to healthy hair

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 24 3 minutes read

The brightness of the skin and hair of Anne Hathaway draws attention. Without a doubt, her beauty routines take care of and enhance her beauty. But, if you could talk to her, would you want to ask her tips? Of course!

And your stylist knows it. That is why, after she was seen radiant at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the expert who attends the actress, Adir Abergel, confessed some of her best secrets to show off that unique and dazzling mane.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 24 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Justin Bieber reveals he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome and facial paralysis

5 mins ago

The 10 Best Movies Starring Will Smith And One That Beats All The Others

6 mins ago

8 German Movies on Netflix You’ll Want to Watch Today

16 mins ago

Celia Lora exposes her exuberant curves in lingerie posing with her friend Ignacia Michelson

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button