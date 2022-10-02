Anne Hathaway hits Cannes with a white dress in trend of 2022

Anne Hathaway has just made, officially, its triumphal entry to the Cannes Festival 2022. In less than 24 hours, from its arrival on the French Riviera, the actress of The Princess Diaries He has already shown the outfits that are absolute inspiration for this and the next summer seasons. However, he was the last strapless dress with which he has made his most glamorous appearance.

As soon as he arrived at Cannesthe interpreter Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, He showed the most chic airport look: flowy pants, white t-shirt, oversize blazer and normcore tennis shoes; later, before passing through the red carpetchose a colorful jumpsuit and, finally, closes the third of looks with a white sequin dress, strapless neckline and straight silhouette, custom made, signed by Armani Prive,

Anne Hathaway wears a sequined dress on the Cannes 2022 red carpet

Anne Hathaway on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images.

the actress of The Devil Wears Prada, has an important role to play in the prestigious film Festival; since this year she performs alongside the cast of Armageddon Timethe new one movie by the American filmmaker, James Gray. A participating film that premieres during this event and that was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or.

As expected, her styling was at the height of the red carpet. With a clean design with a minimalist aesthetic and sophisticated details, such as the bow-shaped cape that falls from her arms; the Bulgari jewelry, and the silver heeled sandals signed by Santoni, Anne Hathaway leaves an unequaled impression on Cannes. The same one that looks totally elegant by leaving her hair loose, with a straight hairstyle and natural makeup.