Anne Hathaway hits with pink minidress very much in the style of Barbie

For several years Anne Hathaway has established herself as one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses, and throughout her career the artist has managed to win the hearts of millions thanks to her performances, which have earned her several award nominations. Oscar.

However, Anne has also known how to distinguish herself for her unparalleled beauty, which has stolen the gaze of many spectators, who fall in love with the light that emanates in each of her presentations.

On this occasion, the beloved American surprised Fashion Week after appearing in a pink sequined mini dress and as if it were a real-life Barbie, Anne shocked everyone with her incredible style.

(PHOTO: EFE)

The outfit consisted of a pink mini dress with a peplum silhouette, with long sleeves and a high neck, as if this were not enough, the interpreter also brought a model of high-heeled shoes with a platform and as a last detail a mini bag of the same color.

According to fashion experts, this look evoked the Barbiecore trend, which has gained ground after the first photographs of Margot Robbie where she played Barbie herself were revealed.

It should be noted that in this presentation, the Valentino brand created one of the most pink parades that has been seen since its collection in 2022.