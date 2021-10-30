Anne Hathaway house in California – idealista / news

A romantic atmosphere of yesteryear pervades the Californian cottage (but in Swiss chalet style) by actress Anne Hathaway. Let’s find out together.







Anne Hathaway country house / TO

Built in 1906 and destroyed by fire in 1917, the house has been rebuilt and has seen several personalities see trampling on its wooden floors, from Yves Saint Laurent who owned it to Anderson and David Bowie who had parties there.







Anne Hathaway country house / TO

Designed by architects Myron Hunt and Elmer Gray, the dwelling ranges on notes of peach, burgundy and imperial yellow. In the center is a large music room decorated with an early 1900s disco ball from a Turkish spa hanging above a piano.

Loading... Advertisements







Anne Hathaway country house / TO

Among the most notable details, the curved sofa JF Chen in the main living room paired with seating that enhance the vintage look of the wood paneled room, while shades of pink liven up the bedroom with Farrow & Ball custom paint. The breakfast nook displays a fun approach to decor with Susan Carter Muralpapers wallpaper adorning the table and bench.