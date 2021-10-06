News

Anne Hathaway: “I was the ninth choice to play The Devil Wears Prada”

Anne Hathaway revealed she was the ninth choice to play The Devil Wears Prada but still managed to land the role

Anne Hathaway she was by no means the first choice for the role that gave her global fame. The film in question is The devil wears Prada and, indeed, the actress was only there ninth choice for the character of Andrea Sachs.

Anne Hathaway in a scene from The Devil Wears Prada

On Friday’s latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Anne Hathaway talked about the film role she had to fight for the most and answered Ross McCorkell’s question. The actress revealed: “Well, to play The Devil Wears Prada I was the ninth choice! But I never gave up! In short, you never give up either!”.

In The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway plays a recent graduate who has just arrived in New York with the dream of being a journalist. The girl is hired as second assistant to Miranda Priestly, influential editor of the fashion magazine Runway and for her she begins the descent into the underworld of a world very distant from her sensibility. Also considered for the role of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada were Rachel McAdams, Juliette Lewis and Claire Denis. Hathaway also answered a question she received from Kristian Seeber, who asked her how to stage a perfect death and the actress said: “Well, try not to sneeze. Try to make as much noise as possible before going on stage and then go quietly!”.

Before taking part in the episode, Anne Hathaway posted on her Instagram profile an exchange of messages with her mother who asked her daughter if the news that she was taking part in RuPaul’s Drag Race was true. Anne then asked her mom if she was attracted to RuPaul Charles and her mother said she had enormous respect for him.

Although Anne Hathaway’s presence on the show was via Zoom, the actress also said she was as excited as if she were present in the studio. Hathaway also made fun of her appearance by saying: “Here, I’ll show you the hives on my neck. I combed my hair in the best possible way and entered the scene for you, also addressing the hatred and discomfort I feel when I speak in public”. Already on the occasion of two other shows, Anne Hathaway had shown her presence hives on TV. The actress took part in RuPaul’s Drag Race to promote Locked Down, her latest film in which she starred alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mindy Kaling, Ben Stiller and Lucy Boynton.


