Anne Hathaway, if you google this name, two results appear: the disturbing story

The devil wears Shakespeare. A curious coincidence, which we would dare to define double, concerns the actress Anne Hathaway and is cyclically repeated on social networks. Well, the interpreter of the famous film on the unreachable world of fashion with co-star Meryl Streep has a connection with the timeless English playwright that no one would think. Hathaway’s current husband, the New York actor Adam Shulman, looks like a drop of water just a William Shakespeare. The comparison with the photo of one and the portrait of the other was prepared by the whole world including Insider. The American website recalls that it was a Twitter user in 2018 who launched the bizarre theory of matching faces.

The slightly hollowed eye sockets, the tiny pinhead-like pupils, the oval of the face that clearly tightens by lengthening the chin and forehead, Adam and William look like double or twin. As if that weren’t enough, e this thing is really scary, Shakespeare had a wife, or rather he married in 1582 when he was 18 with a 26-year-old lady named Anne Hathaway. In 2008 the Telegraph he said, moreover without verified sources, that father and mother Hathaway aware of the involuntary bond with the Bard would have intentionally called Anne their own daughter. Hathaway, engaged for several years to the Italian financier, then arrested and convicted of fraud, Raffaello Follieri, then wanted to close the circle of this extraordinary coincidence when she fell in love with William, sorry, Adam Shulman.