Anne Hathaway in Cannes in a minidress and Gucci platform sandals

The oscar winner came to the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for a special reason, the presentation of his new film Armegeddon Time, in the company of Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins. To attend the photo call and, later, the press conference of the tape, was sheathed in a risky styling that made it not go unnoticed.

It’s about a mini-dress that makes us travel to the past. It has a neckline bullet bra that characterized the appearances of Marilyn Monroe, and a navy blue fabric with bright details. To stylize it, she fused a few flip flops platform with a delicate chignon, releasing sophistication and romance. The look signed by Gucci was in charge of the stylist Erin Walsh, who has chosen her latest combinations.

She accompanied her choice with subtle jewelry from Bvlgari, opting for a beauty look vintage that follows the patterns of the dress. Hair guru Adir Abergel shaped the result with a voluminous hairstyle medium ponytail and bangs in the front, just like old Hollywood bragged about. Finally, she gave the final touch with cat eye sunglasses, Elizabeth Taylor would be extremely proud.