Anne Hathaway in overalls and Birkenstock sandals is the definition of summer

Anne Hathaway has a wide repertoire of garments to spend a summer ideal. And, to this day, from the film set of his new movie Mother’s Instincthas just confirmed that she and her characters go beyond baggy jeans, romantic tops, pencil skirts, and normcore sneakers, as it also includes one of the one piece suits that has taken the season by surprise: the overalls.

This piece has been gathering steam in recent days. The truth is that your construction and silhouette it is not limited to a single variant. For example, some celebrities like Jennifer Lopez opt for very loose models that are almost confused with maxi dresses. On the other hand, the more traditional form has been seen on catwalks, as it was in the collection of Spring-Summer 2022 by Elizabeth Marant. Now the actress Anne Hathaway He ends up confirming it with a model of classic jumpsuit, with a wide leg, which could well be linen due to its tonality and lightness.

How to wear overalls with flat sandals according to Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway found the most classic and sophisticated summer look for 2022. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

And it is that beyond the garments, there is a component that defines the style of a person. This lies in the ability to create combinations and styles that express an idea that even speak louder than words. The Oscar winner he does it with this look only one piece, flip flops birkenstock in black and short sweater ocher orange color, which becomes a statement of a mood relaxed and, at the same time, sophisticated.

This is how the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada confirms that this set with overalls has taken the season Spring Summer. With a beauty look of short hair, with volume and very natural makeup, reminiscent of the new character that she will play alongside Jessica Chastain. What is a fact is that, under the skin of a new character, or not, Anne Hathaway will always be a style inspiration.