Anne Hathaway, in the style ‘The devil wears Prada’ in NY

It’s been years since it first premiered’The Devil Wears Prada’, but it was such an overwhelming success that it has managed to proclaim itself as one of the films that have most marked the world of fashion magazines. So much so, that even today there are still articles and reports that talk about her and about the style of her characters, and especially that of Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway). Well, if we thought we were the only ones who couldn’t turn the page with this classic, the protagonist of it shows us the opposite.

Anne Hathaway has revived his character during the New York Fashion Week to attend the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show. An act in which he has had the honor of sitting next to the great Serena Williams and the praised journalist and chief editor of the American edition of Vogue, Anna Wintour. A fantasy that her character would be completely proud of.

But in addition, the actress surprised with a styling in earth tones that looked familiar. An ensemble made with a turtleneck sweater with brown faux fur coat. Do you remember?

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs

Yes, it is a look that gives the same vibes than the one that Andy wore in the ending scene from the movie when he goes to the job interview in The New York Mirror and meets Miranda.

Obviously, it is not made up of the same garments, but the fact that he opted to wear the same type of sweater in the same color with a brown jacket on top is surely no coincidence. Also, his bangs give him away.

“Iconic”, “A legend”, “It’s perfect”… The networks have caught fire as soon as Hathaway’s images came to light, and the resemblance is undeniable.

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images

Anne, on this occasion, wore a black knit high neck mini dress next to a brown coat whose fabric simulates the skin of a crocodile. She completed the look with high-heeled pumps in black.

Their beauty look It could also be perfectly worn by Andy, a natural makeup with subtly pink lips and a high ponytail with curtain bangs. It is not the first time that the actress emulates her character, but this time she has fascinated us.