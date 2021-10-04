News

Anne Hathaway increasingly blonde at the Givenchy show

G.Oversized dark studded jacket and passion red tank top. At the virtual fashion show of Givenchy by friend Matthew Williams Anne Hathaway it presented itself like this. But for the occasion she also decided to lighten her hair, focusing on coppery reflections and the tips that declare: let’s go towards the summer.

Anne Hathaway, copper hair and a punk lady look for Givenchy

«In photo 1 you can see my look to follow the Givenchy online show» he wrote Anne Hathaway on his Instagram profile. «In photo 2 you can see how it makes me feel the idea of ​​seeing this show“. And here is the American actress with the punk-glam outfit that her friend Matthew M. Williams (creative director of the maison) sent them to attend the virtual fashion show.

After the lamé and glitter drapery by Dolce & Gabbana to promote her latest film Locked down, now the 38-year-old diva enters the shoes of one dark lady Sui generis. Refined and sensual in its oversized jacket studded with pointed studs, thanks also to the new decidedly lighter and warmer color.

The spring hair dye, more coppery and hotter

From her usual dark brown hair, the actress switches to a – multidimensional – hue in auburn brown and with the faded blonde tips. With an effect sunkissed which already seems like an anticipation of summer and puts you in a good mood.

The hairstyle favors the natural movement of her hair and disciplines it in just one side line with the wavy asymmetrical bangs. A casual look that cushions the gothic effect of the jacket and overall scales them several years thanks also to the make-up.

The makeup for the fashion show: Sixties eye focus

On the catwalk of the collection Givenchy fall winter 2021 the models show off a make-up all centered on the eyes. Make up artist Aaron de Mey created one for the show ultra graphic smoky-eye with the Fake eyelashes and the white pencil on the lower eyelid.

Bella Hadid backstage at the Givenchy FW 2021/2022 fashion show. (@bellahadid)

Anne, on the other hand, almost removed make-up

Anne Hathaway instead it leaves the eyes practically without make-up and focuses everything on the red lipstick in pendant with the under-jacket. A lipstick with a matte texture and at the same time slightly veiled that gives a tone of color to the face with lightness. The diva’s manicure is also natural, with the short and transparent nails to make the rock star rings stand out better.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


