Anne Hathaway Is A Retro Chic Vision In Elegant Cyan Blue Ensemble – New Woman

After reaping success with the miniseries WeCrashed and the movie Armageddon Time, Anne Hathaway is back on set for the shooting of her new project: the film Mother’s Instinct.

Since last May 25, the unstoppable movie star has been filming in New Jersey, United States, the feature film set in the 1960s along with Jessica Chastain.

In this new production, the 39-year-old actress not only promises to conquer audiences again with her talent, she will also do it with Céline’s great retro styleyour character.

This was announced in the expected start of recordings on Wednesday when he filmed his first sequences, wasting elegance in a flashy outfits sixties that made him fancy.

Anne Hathaway fascinates with a vintage look on the set of his new movie

According to Daily Mail, Oscar winners were caught oozing the classic style of the suburban housewives in the 60s in the locations of the psychological thriller.

While enjoying the first day of shooting the film, based on the novel derriere le haine (Behind the Hate) by Barbara Abel, Hathaway looked sensational in a cyan ensemble.

The look of the luminaire to record the initial scenes of the project was made up of a short-sleeved round neck blouse that he carried inside a high-waisted knee-length skirt.

Anne wore this style with a pair of high heels and pointed toe shoes also in blue with which he took steps of security and style in the skin of his new role for the tape.

As for accessories, the famous one with several projects underway led white gloves and matching mini bag. In addition, he finished with Sunglasses vintage green mount.

Finally, the wardrobe and makeup team finished combing her hair with a bouffant and enhancing her beauty with makeup smooth in which they highlighted their lips in red.

During the start of filming, the actress wore this ensemble while I was recording a scene where I was leaving a nice house with two children heading to his car to take them to school.

what is it about Mother’s InstinctAnne Hathaway’s next film?

Under the direction of Olivier Masset-Depasse and an adaptation by Sarah Conradt, Mother’s Instinct follow the lives of the neighbors and best friends Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway).

At the beginning of the story, both women lead a dream lifestyle with successful husbands and adorable children of the same age who are like brothers.

Nevertheless, a tragedy changes everything overnighttheir friendly bond evaporates and a true psychological war of ingenuity begins, the aforementioned medium reviewed.

“Actresses of the caliber of Jessica and Anne are needed to communicate the complexity of these two roles.”, asserted the director Masset-Depasse in a statement quoted by DailyMail.

The Belgian, who already took this story to the cinema in 2018 with overwhelming success in his country, added: “The relationship between a mother and her child is the most powerful connection between two human beings.”

“When this bond is broken, conventional morality and even sanity is called into question. In the closed-door atmosphere of 1960s America, Mother’s Instinct it becomes a terrifying high-pressure powder keg.”

The film does not yet have a tentative release date..