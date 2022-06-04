Anne Hathaway is seen with skirt and slingback shoes in summer trend

Anne Hathaway is the person to turn to when you are looking for style inspiration. The actress possesses elegance and innate sophistication. Therefore, her outfit choices immediately become the outfits to keep an eye on.

On this occasion, it has been a look of slingback skirt and shoes the one that has captured all our attention. And there are many benefits that can be obtained from this or a styling similar in full season Spring Summer. First of all, have a skirt that it reaches you below the knees will be the bet you can make to attend an event or appointment in which you must be impeccable. And, secondly, the slingback shoes will be your ally to achieve the perfect duet. The proof is in the actress Anne Hathaway.

How to wear a skirt with slingback shoes according to Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway wears a pleated skirt ensemble and mid-heeled slingbacks. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

There are certain style keys that they are an open secret among the women who dress best. One of the main ones is in the footwear that is positioned among the first places, season after season.

The coincidence lies in those high heel shoes that have the power to go beyond the trends to become versatile and timeless allies. Both characteristics are what identify the slingback shoes that in the photo takes the next protagonist of the remake of Mothers’ Instinct.

To achieve maximum sophistication, the performer has worn said mid to high heels I play with one black pleated skirt It reaches just below the knee. Although this look is an outfit that we will see in her next film, it is definitely a look worthy of being inspired in a season where skirts, with a variety of lengths, are gaining ground in fashion.