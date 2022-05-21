Anne Hathaway is the best dressed in flared jeans and mules

what makes Anne Hathaway always make headlines for ‘best dressed in Hollywood’? The answer is very simple: the elegance It is its main banner, but it is never boring. Her looks always cause a sigh, even those that are not on the red carpet, because it is in Anne’s street style where another of the most remarkable characteristics of her style is rescued: it is very easy to imitate with very basic clothes.

Anne Hathaway shows how to wear high-waisted flared jeans with mules

One of her latest looks within the framework of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 confirms it. actress Anne Hathaway, She was seen on the streets of the French city accompanied by her husband, Adam Shullman. For the occasion, she opted for an infallible bet made up of flared jeans and cropped jacket, both pieces signed by Valentino.

Anne Hathaway wore Valentino cropped jeans and jacket.Jacopo Raul

The pants belonging to the Pre-Fall 2022 collection of the Italian firm synthesize all the trends most current in jeans. They’re high-waisted, feature a brief faded detail at the hem, and of course we can’t fail to mention their flared silhouette which is always flattering and lifts more than any other when it comes to jeans.

The protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada added another detail to this equation of elegance: some mule sandals from the collaboration of Aquazzura with Dr. Barbara Sturm, a model in pale yellow that contrasted in a very original way with the red tone of her toenails.