Anne Hathaway is the new Barbie in a mini dress with pink sequins and platforms

Anne Hathaway is the new Barbie in a mini dress with pink Valentino sequins and platforms. | PHOTO: AP

Once again, the beautiful Hollywood actress, Anne Hathaway, struck again with its beauty and unique style, with which it has shown that, like good wines, over the years it looks better than ever. Now I know Becomes the new Barbie in a mini dress with pink Valentino sequins and platformsand falls in love.

The famous actress of great movies like The Miserables Y The Devil Wears Prada (The Devil Wears Prada), Anne Hathaway dazzled as a guest on the Valentino haute couture catwalk, to present its Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection, stealing all eyes with a flirtatious and spectacular style outfit Barbie.

This is a brilliant set of barbie pink mini dress with platforms and bag of the same tone, proving that pink is the color of the season, as we have seen in other celebs like Meghan FoxKhloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, among several more.

And it is that, in addition to her great talent as an actress and her insurmountable beauty that does not expire, nor is it modified over the years, Anne Hathaway It has also become an icon of the fashionsweeping every red carpet is presented, as it did a few months ago at the Cannes Film Festival.

Now, from the Spanish Steps in Rome, the protagonist of the most recent version of the film The witches (The Witches), enjoyed what is coming from fashion in the next Autumn-Winter season, from the Italian house, as well as other celebrities such as Andrew Garfield, Naomi Campbell, Ariana DeBose, etc.

barbie fashion

Following the new barbie style trendwhich comes hand in hand with the upcoming release of the film about the most famous doll in the world, played by margot robbie and Ryan Gosling Anne Hathaway joined this one, and during the Haute Couture fashion week, she showed it off to the fullest with a pink mini dress full of sparkly sequins, with a pleplum silhouette, long sleeves, a slight neck, and divine platforms.

Even during the Valentino catwalk it was possible to observe that this same trend, called barbie corewe will continue to enjoy it the rest of the year, throughout the Autumn 2022 season.

In fact, other celebs also attended the event with this color, such as Florence Pugh with a translucent dress that exposed all her charms; and Hwasa.