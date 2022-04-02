Anne Hathaway is the queen of casual style with flared jeans and a floral print jacket – New Woman

Since he rose to fame with The princess’s Diary in 2001, Anne Hathaway not only has she earned a place among the most talented actresses in Hollywood, but also among the most elegant.

Whether on the red carpet or during your family outings with your husband, Adam Shulmanthe star always dazzles with outfits in which he shows his exquisite taste when dressing.

This is precisely what he did on March 31 when he went out to lunch with a group of his friends in the city of New York with a look casual perfect to be comfortable and chic in spring.

Anne Hathaway Is A Casual Style Inspiration For Spring

According to Daily Mail, the 39 year old performer was captured on Thursday afternoon walking down Fifth Avenue to meet her friends in Claudette NYC.

As she headed towards the French restaurant with a Mediterranean accent, the artist wasted style dressed in an informal ensemble with which she looked as stylish as she was relaxed.

The outfit of the Oscar winner for the meeting with her acquaintances was made up of a purple turtleneck and a pair of flared light blue jeans.

Hathaway turned this simple and timeless classic combination into something more striking by adding a fabulous black multicolour floral print jacket by Gucci.

the coat statement It was from silhouette oversized. It also featured a hood, long sleeves with a Velcro strap at the cuffs, and a two-way zipper closure.

Anne completed her outfits with white Nike sneakers with the emblem of the brand in leopard print with which he took comfortable steps of style for the Big Apple.

With regard to accessories, the protagonist of WeCrashed showed that simplicity is the joy by adding only designer sunglasses and a maxi black leather bag.

Finally, the mother of two children finished her bet fashion wearing her silky brown hair loose in a way effortless and his fresh face apparently without a drop of makeup.

Thus, Anne Hathaway showed that she is not only a style queen on the red carpet, but also in her daily life with her casual outfits as elegant as comfortable.