Anne Hathaway is the queen of elegance at 40 in a white miniskirt

Anne Hathaway not only has he earned the admiration of fans for his incredible acting talenthas also become a reference in the world of fashion, and each one of her looks, on and off the screen, quickly becomes a trend.

This was demonstrated with one of her most recent outfits, with which she opted for a monochrome white style, in which He mixed elegance and sensuality at 40 years old.

Although this shade is often used a lot in spring or summer seasonsthe actress decided to defy the rules and succeeded in wearing the best style with white that showed simplicity and elegance at the same time.

This is a sensual, modern and simple style that the famous wears in the best way at her 40 yearsas it is made up of a turtle neck blouse with a loose fit, combined with a very basic white miniskirt.

The look was complemented with a very subtle makeup, loose hair and very discreet accessories.

Although these are basic garments, it shows that elegance is in the balance of any look. The garments are from luxury brands such as Bulgari and Gucci.

Anne Hathaway is the queen of fashion

Recently, the famous actress took the applause of millions of fans to recreate one of her most iconic looks from “The devil wears fashion”, one of the tapes that placed her as an icon of trends.

16 years after the premiere of the film, the actress attended Fashion Week in New York wearing one of the looks of “Andy”, his character on the tape.

The famous sat next to Anne Wintor, editor-in-chief of the American edition of Vogue. For that reason, many remembered that “Andy” along with “Miranda” (Meryl Streep), who was the editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine in the film..