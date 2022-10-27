Anne Hathaway, Jamie Lee Curtis and other celebrities who ask for a continuation of their films – New Woman

we all love the chic flicks because they are “feel good” movies. Some can make us laugh from start to finish and others, squeeze our hearts but without leaving us a void. They do not need a very complex plotnor great special effects or deep dialogues to work although there is always a message of life, however banal it may seem.

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about the possible return of other iconic chic flicks like “Crazy Friday” and “The Princess Diaries” and it is that not only the fans have cried out for it but the protagonists themselves are fighting for it to become a reality.

Anne Hathaway has the key to a third part of “The Princess Diaries”

It’s no secret that Anne is one of the actresses with a very tight schedule, however, she claims to be ready for return to Genovia as Mia Thermopolis Renaldi.

The actress recently had an interview with Rachel Smith from ET to talk about his next movie, Armageddon Timebut he also took a moment to talk about the possibility of doing “The Princess Diaries 3” and her desire to work with Julie Andrews once again.

“I’m pushing it,” Hathaway shared. “If there is any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she is and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

“The Princess Diaries” has remained a beloved movie since it was released in 2001. After the end of the second part that was released in 2004, fans demanded to know more about Mia as Queen of Genovia, especially after refusing to comply. the tradition of getting married.

For a couple of years there has been talk of the existence of a script for the third installment, however, the director Garry Marshall, who had claimed that it could happen in Manhattan, died in July 2016. A few months ago Hathaway reiterated that the script still exists.

“Crazy Friday” 2 deserves a second part and Jamie Lee Curtis is more than willing to do it

Jamie Lee Curtis left everyone speechless after revealing the possibility of reprising her role as Dr. Tess Coleman in a sequel to Crazy Friday (Freaky Friday). Of course, what would excite him the most would be to work again with Lindsay Lohanwho in the 2003 film gave life to his rebellious daughter Ana Coleman.

It was during a participation in the program The View in which he was promoting the tape Halloween Ends that host Sarah Haines asked Curtis if there would be a continuation of that classic Disney comedy.

Despite the actress said there were no concrete plansassured that now that she is back in contact with the company, she is more than willing to pressure them for Freaky Friday 2.

“I already wrote to Disney, my friends at Disney, I’m in your new movie Haunted Mansion”, he said on the ABC talk show. “I am 64 years old today, not today, soon, in a month or whatever. My point is that I am very open, creatively I am very open, “he said.

Reese Witherspoon fought for ‘Legally Blonde 3′ but the premiere remains uncertain

Reese witherspoonwho gave life to Elle Woods in the first and second installments of “Legally Blonde” has said that the third installment is already a reality, however, the premiere remains uncertain.

The actress revealed that one of her inspirations to return to action was the sequel to top gun with Tom Cruise. “I’m still hoping ‘Legally Blonde 3’ comes together in the right way,” Witherspoon told USAToday. “It’s like ‘Top Gun’: they waited a long time to do another version of that movie, and I loved the piece of nostalgia they put into it.”

Mindy Kallingwho works as a screenwriter raised an ingenious plot for Elle Woods: “What is Elle Woods like at 42? Will he end up becoming all the things he wanted? How does that personality manifest itself in an adult woman?