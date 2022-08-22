Anne Hathaway joins the scam fever

Anne Hathaway is the latest Hollywood star to join the wave of productions about scams and failed businesses with WeCrasheda series that just premiered on Apple TV+ and looks at the financial scandals surrounding the co-working office company WeWork.

“It is not something new, they are stories as old as humanity, the only thing that has changed are the tools and that now we are beginning to know the digital space,” the Oscar-winning actress in 2013 analyzes in an interview for The Miserables.

WeCrashed marks the first television role for Hathaway who said goodbye to Get Real in 2000 and embarked on a career on the big screen that immortalized her name in films such as The Devil Wears Prada Y The Princess Diaries.

In her return to television, the actress plays one of the founders of WeWork, a popular company born in 2010, during the fever for shared workspaces that was valued at around 50,000 million dollars, until it was discovered that inflated their accounts and resembled a pyramid scheme.

Hathaway herself admits to being interested in the idea behind the “fake it ’til you make it” motto (fake it till you make itin English) because in certain areas it is respected.

“I have done it myself. When I auditioned for Brokeback Mountain I said I could ride a horse when I didn’t know how. I had the intention of learning, but at that moment I lied », he recalls about one of the papers that catapulted his name to the first line.

According to his own example, if someone wants something and gets it “we don’t question it”, but if he fails it is when we don’t hesitate to point the finger.

what it points to WeCrashed is one of the most surreal stories of US investment speculation. Based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, The series tells the story of Adam (Jared Leto) and Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway), who founded WeWork as a co-working space rental business. They grew to 12,500 employees in 29 countries and diversified into housing, education, and gyms.

His brand reached a global value of $47 billion in less than a decade and then crashed just as it was going public, amid accusations of pyramid schemes.

“The production narrates how the relationship of the two influenced the rise and fall of the company. It’s quite complex.” While he was an ambitious businessman in New York, she was a yoga instructor and aspiring actress in Los Angeles who became something of a “spirit guide” for the company.

WeCrashed reaches the heat of other productions that relate real frauds such as The Dropout, about the Silicon Valley company that promised to revolutionize the world of medicine and ended its director in court.

“We live in a time of great global access and things are taking on epic proportions,” analyzes the actress.

The speculative bubbles or the fever for cryptocurrencies that grab the headlines day after day are the result of a world in which, Hathaway believes, “everything is growing much faster than in the past.” “People are trying to link capitalist practices with spiritual meaning and I’m not sure how that will go.”

WeCrashed it also serves as a social mirror of the corporate culture that triumphs in the United States and spreads to the rest of the world, agree its creators Lee Eisenberg & Drew Crevello. “It makes us wonder what it says about ourselves that someone like this could attract investors, millions of dollars and the dreams of hundreds of employees,” they point out.