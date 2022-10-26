Anne Hathaway kisses a young actor on the set of a new movie — Rock&Pop

Anne Hathaway seems to be having quite a passionate time with her new movie. The Oscar-winning actress was captured in a romantic moment on the recording set, while shares a scene with a young actor.

As it was expected, The images quickly went viral on social networks, generating interest in the tape. Furthermore, the plot already drew quite a bit of attention from fans, discussing the few details of the story.

Anne Hathaway shoots her new movie

Anne Hathaway has already started recording The Idea of ​​You, his commented new movie. It is a romantic comedy that will see the beloved actress sharing a scene with the young performer, Nicholas Galitzineknown for his work on Cinderella from Amazon Prime.

The film focuses on a 40-year-old mother, recently divorced after her husband left her for a younger womanr. After her separation, she accompanies her teenage daughter to Coachella, where she meets to the leader of the boyband of the moment and they start an intense relationship.

Although not confirmed, Rumor has it that Anne Hathaway’s new movie is inspired by Harry Styles. And it is that the character of Galitzine is described as a young British musician who achieved fame in a boyband, similar to his experience with One Direction.

Furthermore, it could also be a reference to the rumors that Harry Styles has a preference for women older than himl. Such is the case of Olivia Wilde, the director of Don’t Worry Darling and his current partner, ten years older than him.

The author of the original book, Robinne Lee, responded to speculation that the story is inspired by the artist. “This book isn’t supposed to be about Harry Styles. It’s a story about a woman in her 40s reclaiming her sexuality and discovering herself”he assured Variety.





