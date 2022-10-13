Anne Hathaway knows how to look sexy and elegant with boots and oversize blazer

The weather in New York City right now is pretty much perfect. Style-wise, this cold forecast means it’s time for jackets to shine, as layers for warmth are now crucial.

And today, Anne Hathaway has been seen with one of the essential garments of the season: a pair of high boots heel that combined with a large, square blazer. She even gave the ’80s-style shoulder pads a surprisingly modern twist.

The oversized blazer was a big trend on the Fall 2022 runways – as seen on the catwalks of brands like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Michael Kors – so Hathaway he stepped forward with his oversized silhouette. Her loose jacket had a graphic checkered pattern, and to counteract it, he paired it with a more refined white mini dress.

Instead of leaning into ’80s sensibilities, accessories from Oscar-winning actress made her feel decidedly more groovy and ’60s. She wore the giant sunglasses and fall knee high bootsas well as a leather bag.

the last look of Anne Hathaway it adds to a string of winning outfits the star has boasted this year. In collaboration with her stylist Erin Walsh, she has experimented with sparkly minidresses from Gucci, brown leather trench coats and pink sequins from Valentino: “I’m dressing with much more gratitude and much more joy,” Hathaway told Vogue in September. Honestly, she looks good on him.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.