Anne Hathaway, Laura Pausini and Naomi Campbell in the front row of the Valentino catwalk – El Sol de México

The Beginning, a “conversation between past and present, inspiration and invention with a look at the center of Rome, where the history of the maison began”, is the title of the collection with which Pierpaolo Picciolicreative director of Valentino, pays tribute to the firm’s history.

It was in 1959 when the brand presented its first fashion show in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna, a setting that once again received the creations for the 2022-2023 haute-couture collection.

We recommend you: Christian Nodal keeps his promise and gives a new car to his primary school teacher

A unique event that had prominent figures such as Anne Hathaway, Laura Pausini, Naomi Campbell, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Tina Kunakey and Kate Hudson in the front row, who witnessed a spectacular closing by Piccioli, who finally went out to the stage accompanied by the artisan seamstresses who shaped each of the pieces that mark for him “the closing of a circle”.

Having pink as the protagonistsome of the shades in trend, in addition to others such as neon green and bright yellowthe haute couture of the Valentino brand focused on a proposal of more than 100 looks in which bows, flowers, feathers, tulle, glitter and many colors appeared as part of the clothing.

“Rome is the place where everything begins, life, people, our stories and identities are here. We belong to this place as much as this place belongs to the world and to Valentino,” explained Piccioli at the show’s presentation.

Fashionistas and the curious crowded via dei Condotti, the famous street full of luxury fashion shops that leads to Plaza de España and where 60 years ago it hosted the first Valentino store, to see the parade of fifty models that will wear the latest from the luxury firm under the lights.

In addition to the spectacular parade, which passed through historical points in the center of Rome, such as Piazza Mignanelli, where its current store is located, the soul of Valentino reached other places in the city, such as in the emblematic buildings and bridges that cross the river Tiber, which were illuminated and decorated with banners of the Italian luxury brand.

Likewisethe house will give the city several palm trees to decorate the Plaza de Españawill invest in the restoration of a mosaic in the Baths of Caracalla and will open its historical archives for three days, dating from between 1959 and 1973.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

“Doing something for Rome means doing it for all of us, because it is the daily stage of our activities,” explained Piccioli, who celebrated being able to parade through the capital because it is “our home and our daily theater, the place where everything is born and then comes to the world”.