Anne Hathaway leaves mouths open on the red carpet of Cannes 2022

A From Tuesday 17 to May 28, the Blue Coast will host the most glamorous film festival in the world, the edition 75 Cannes Film Festival For three days, the biggest celluloid celebrities from around the world walked the red carpet, displaying luxurious and exclusive designs.

But the one who has stolen everyone’s attention is the beautiful New York actress, Anne Hathaway.

During the third night, the talented 39-year-old actress appeared with a single dress created by Armani, made with white sequins and a strapless neckline, a subtle opening under the bust and a long train that showed off her slim legs. The cut also carved out her figure and made her look radiant and beautiful.

While the sleeves were insulated with satin fabric and crowning the look was a stunning diamond and sapphire necklace. It is a piece baptized as: Mediterranean Reverie by the firm Bulgari, which is part of the new collection of fine jewelry Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders.

The silver-colored necklace carried a dazzling 107.15 carat jewel king blue sapphire, cushion size, from Sri Lanka.

A visit of gala and glamor of Anne Hathaway in Cannes

But that wasn’t all. On Wednesday, Anne Hathaway landed on France’s Mediterranean coast wearing another dazzling but much more laid-back look: a more comfortable, more laid-back pair of normcore sneakers. a colorful jumpsuit. Knowing the importance of the event, the actress looked fabulous from the first moment, with the help of an arsenal of designers, stylists and makeup artists who take care down to the smallest detail in the look of Anne Hathaway.

It is a model printed from head to toe and with a cropped jacket tied at the chestwhich he used to leave his hotel, accompanied by a few big square sunglasses, a small handbag and black sandals that show off a flawless red pedicure.

Since the beginning of her career, Hathaway has come up with very versatile designs. She has worn sequined mermaid dresses from Armani Privatelace designs valentine Y another pink Prada model with which he received his first Oscar Award and which became famous for several years.

Anne Hathaway is in Cannes for the premiere of the film Armageddon Timewhere he alternates with Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong. It is a film set in the 80s in the neighborhood of Queens, where the director and screenwriter, James Gray, grew up.

The biographical film explores themes such as friendship, loyalty and the illusions of the American dream. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festivalthe top prize of the contest and will be released this Thursday, May 19, 2022.