Anne Hathaway left Catholicism for love of gay brother

Actress Anne Hathaway put aside her religious beliefs and Catholicism when she found out her older brother was gay.

Anne Hathaway He decided leave Catholicism for the love he has for his brother major, who is gay. when the star of The Devil Wears Prada Y The princess’s Diary was 15 years old, his brother Michael decided to share his sexual orientation with his family. Although the Hathaways were very believers in the religion catholicthey decided to look for an alternative to to be able to continue cultivating his faith in a place where Michael would be accepted.

That was a moment that changed part of Hathaway’s life. to their At the age of 11, she had told her parents that she wanted to become a nun. when she grew up (something that didn’t happen and allowed it to develop into her acting career). SEE WHAT ARE THE RELIGIONS THAT MOST REJECT HOMOSEXUALITY.

Since then, his entire family left Catholicism to become believers in the Episcopal Churchin which gay people are welcome, unlike the Roman Church. KNOW WHICH RELIGIONS ARE THAT DO ACCEPT HOMOSEXUALITY.

What has the actress said about it?

In an interview he gave for the magazine GQ (UK edition), Anne Hathaway explained her reasons for leaving Catholicism:

“How are we going to support an organization that has such a limited view of my dear brother?”

Today, Anne is an ally spokesperson for the community rights LGBT+. When she married the actor and producer Adam Shulman the September 29, 2012Hathaway donated a part of the economic benefits that her wedding left her to organizations that fight for the approval of same-sex marriage. SEE HOW ANNE HATHAWAY WAS INSPIRED BY MEMBERS OF THE LGBT+ COMMUNITY TO CREATE ONE OF HER CHARACTERS.

With information from: The country Y The world