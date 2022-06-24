Anne Hathaway looks spectacular in a plaid skirt and pumps

Anne Hathaway is in New Jersey on the set of his next movie Mother’s Instinctin which she is being the center of attention, thanks to a series of outfits inspired by the 60s. Between scene and scene, today she showed us that the plaid skirt accompanied by the classics slingback pumps It is an alliance that exudes elegance and sophistication for any woman who knows her style.

The winner of an Oscar, Anne Hathaway, will share the screen with another winner of the Oscar Awards, Jessica Chastain, in the film based on the novel Derrière la Haine by Bárbara Abel. He is a remake set in the 60s, where the actress will play the character of Celine. Over time, the talented actress has shown us her passion for fashion through spectacular looks that are worth imitating, both in recent productions such as WeCrashed and even in her daily life, becoming a total inspiration for all generations. . And today, we will talk about how the classic dominates to be able to wear it today.

How to wear skirt and slingback pumps according to Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway wears a plaid skirt with black pumps in New Jersey 2022. James Devaney

During filming, the interpreter of fashion intern was caught with a plaid skirt high-waist with an enveloping fall in gray that matches the top part in tailoring of the same color together with the most elegant footwear of the season; some slingback pumps in black with openings that are the object of every woman’s desire and continue to conquer the catwalks of Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik in their Fall-Winter 2022 collections.

Finally, the accessories could not be missing, and Anne Hathaway opted for a pearl necklace that reminds us of Marilyn Monroe In the sixties, some sunglasses in brown that highlight their features and provide an elegant look that stands out with its beauty. In addition, she added a thin black leather belt that is characteristic of the time, where women used to pronounce their silhouette and highlight the volume of skirts.