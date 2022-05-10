Anne Hathaway looks stunning in palazzo pants in New York

Going unnoticed with clothing is not an option. Not even for Anne Hathaway nor would it be for his Andy Sachs character. Both agree on something: When they decide to create truly memorable looks, they do not give up, something that we confirm with the recent stylistic commitment in New York by The protagonist of The Princess Diaries.

On the occasion of the presentation of his latest project on the small screen, the WeCrashed series, actress Anne Hathaway have attended the program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. For the occasion, she and her stylist, Erin Walsh, opted for a outfits Destined to steal all eyes.

The Hollywood star succumbed to the trend from bold hues and extremely eclectic that will prevail on the asphalt this 2022. The taste for Neon colors has increased in recent months and both creative directors and style prescribers predict that most amazing color palettes They will gain prominence in the coming seasons.

What did we expect after Valentino showed the public its proposal for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection? Models sheathed in tone-dyed designs Pink PP they advanced how we would live the future of an industry that is in the incessant search for a unbridled optimism. Reason enough, then, for celebrities like Anne Hathaway decide to wear creations with an impeccable pattern, invaded by strongly risky colors.

In addition to betting on stunning nuances, Hathaway chooses to surrender to a garment that radiates sensuality and femininity like the most: the corset. If we delve into the trajectory of this piece, we realize that although this has not always been the case, it is currently considered as an element that denotes release Y eroticism in itself.

Anne Hathaway wears a two-piece with palazzo pants

Anne Hathaway spotted in New York on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. Gotham/Getty Images

In the different promotional sessions of the next series of Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed, the actress has offered us true style lectures. This time, she has been sighted In New York carrying a trendy two-piece look for 2022under the signature of Christopher John Rogers, composed of a style body corset and ones palazzo pants, the piece that undoubtedly underlines the extravagant accent of the look.

Both garments had a polka dot print on Neon colors. While the upper area looked close to the body, the lower area provided the maximum comfort with its loose structure. To complete the formula, Anne Hathaway he added the matching jacket that he wore over his shoulders. A style lesson for those who dare to emulate the three-piece set (with palazzo pants as protagonists) of the interpreter.