Anne Hathaway looks super stylish in flared jeans and boots for fall

Anne Hathaway has once again made a style statement. This time, she has done it from the Telluride Film Festival, in Colorado, with a more discreet look, but really effective and precise to wear on a day-to-day basis. Straight from a trend that dominated in the 70s, specifically talking about the closet of celebrities like Jane Birkin, today the flared jeans sneak back into the crowd of haircuts jeans What can we have in the closet?

Unlike those glorious years for fashion and music, in 2022 the flared hem trousers they adopt renewed airs when they are combined with the other tendencies of the present. The example is the actress, Anne Hathawaywho has also found the style formula which guarantees the much-desired effect of gaining some centimeters tall.

How to wear flared jeans with boots like Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway in flared jeans and boots. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

There is something as symmetrical as it is harmonious and pleasing to the eye in the look of the interpreter of The devil wears fashionwho carries the flared jeans in a leather-look, side-slit, sleeveless, high-neck blouse with matching XL sunglasses, a black shoulder bag, and a black hat.

Why is the combination of his pants and boots be so correct? In the first instance, we must talk about the termination of triangular toe of his boots. These, unlike the square or round ones, stylize the silhouette instantly, since they create an elongation effect and add length to the legs.

Another key is found in the color palette that makes up your style. Some raw denim pants, that is, those that do not have faded tones or visible seams, are crowned as one of the most elegant options when it comes to denim trends.

Where have we seen the trend of wearing flared jeans with boots?

The flared jeans, combined with triangle toe bootsThey made sporadic appearances on the catwalks. However, that does not mean that this duet is not a classic that we will be seeing among the best dressed. Nigerian Designer, Kenneth Izeproposes them with a shirt with cuts at the bottom. Diesel appeals to the sportiest sense of fashion and valentine She combines them with a knit sweater and a see-through shirt.

Kenneth Ize, Autumn-Winter 2022. Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com Valentino, Pre-Fall 2022. Valentino / Gorunway.com

With her recent look flared denim pants and blouse with side cuts, Anne Hathaway has taken a firm step fall 2022. One that is already presented as the ideal season option to combine trends that come from the 70s, without forgetting the respective touch of the 2000s that characterizes this era.