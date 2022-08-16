Anne Hathaway, Maluma and the platonic loves of the famous

Just as we feel love or a lot of admiration either for the physique or talent towards a famous person, they also have it for someone else, among them are Maluma, Colombian singer of the genre reggaetonLatin pop and trap who confesses that during his youth Thaliainterpreter of María la del barrio fully arrows him.

The love that stars feel towards others is sometimes so beautiful that it becomes a realityWell, how many celebrities do not end up marrying their biggest fan or follower, after they show them so much love and affection. Today we reveal to you who is the platonic love of Captain America (Chris Evans) and other celebrities. You will be quite surprised!