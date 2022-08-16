Anne Hathaway, Maluma and the platonic loves of the famous
Like us, the stars also have their “crush” or platonic love, today we tell you who Maluma and other celebrities are.
Just as we feel love or a lot of admiration either for the physique or talent towards a famous person, they also have it for someone else, among them are Maluma, Colombian singer of the genre reggaetonLatin pop and trap who confesses that during his youth Thaliainterpreter of María la del barrio fully arrows him.
The love that stars feel towards others is sometimes so beautiful that it becomes a realityWell, how many celebrities do not end up marrying their biggest fan or follower, after they show them so much love and affection. Today we reveal to you who is the platonic love of Captain America (Chris Evans) and other celebrities. You will be quite surprised!
Maluma and his ‘crush’ as a young man
The interpreter of “Felices los cuatro” confessed on some occasion that in his adolescence he saw the novel of María la del barriowhose protagonist had Thalia and arrowed the heart of the Colombianwho to his luck, when he achieved fame managed to record the single “Desde esa Noche”.
Pink and her crush ‘Jack Sparrow’
Singer Pink has shown his attraction to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean,Johnny Depp, who during an interview on the show Jommy Kimmel Live made the woman nervous simply by greeting her, which showed that it is indeed her biggest ‘crush’.
Chris Evan and his crush JLO
Even superheroes like Captain America have great desire for other celebrities And who would say that the beautiful Latina Jennifer López smitten the actor. Chris Evans himself once said that when he sees her at an event or red carpet it makes him too nervous.
Zac Efron and Tyra Banks
The protagonist of High School Musical revealed that he had tremendous admiration for the model Tyra Banks during his adolescence. In fact, he wanted her for her so much that he decided to place a poster with her image on the ceiling of the bedroom, so that he could look at her every time she went to sleep.