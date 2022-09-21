Entertainment

Anne Hathaway, Nieves Álvarez and Julia Roberts became the great stars of the red carpet

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Last night the Cannes Film Festival dressed up again to host the premiere of the film “Armageddon Time”, with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins or Cate Blanchett among your cast. With those who were the angels of Victoria’s Secret among the guests, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts and Nieves Álvarez became the great protagonists of the evening (and there are plenty of reasons).

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Elle Fanning, Jennifer Connelly and Eva Longoria fall in love on and off the red carpet

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

Zuhair Murad’s Jasmine Tookes

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Armageddon Jasmine Tooks

In the form of two pieces and with a cropped long sleeve top, Jasmine Tookes he knocked out the staff with his staging. Original, different and faithful to his style, this look did not go unnoticed.

Giambattista Valli’s Cindy Bruna

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Armageddon Cindy Bruna

As if it were cotton candy, the model Cindy Bruna She opted for one of Giambattista Valli’s most classic designs made up of hundreds of layers of tulle and paired it with Chaumet jewellery.

Alessandra Ambrosio by Stephane Rolland

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Armageddon Alessandra Ambrosio

Stephane Rolland stands out for designing unique and original garments, and last night he reminded us of it Alessandra Ambrosio. With a puffed skirt and full volume, her transparent body was accompanied by three strategically placed pieces so that they would not show too much.

Nieves Alvarez in Elie Saab

Cannes Festival 2022 Armageddon Nieves Alvarez

Nieves Álvarez is elegance personified and last night she demonstrated it again with this dress from elie saab. Green color mint and full of rhinestones, its silhouette with simple lines enhanced the final look.

Rebecca Hall from Gucci

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Armageddon Rebecca Hall

Although Gucci presents collections with a groundbreaking aesthetic, its designs are a dream. He reminded us last night rebecca hall with her silk dress, tail, details cut out and rhinestones.

Julia RobertsLouis Vuitton

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Armageddon Julia Roberts

Although the red carpet was dressed in designs at full volume, Julia Roberts He opted for a simple black Louis Vuitton tuxedo. The actress reminded us that simplicity is the key to everything.

Anne Hathaway from Armani Prive

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Armageddon Anne Hathaway

Personally, Anne Hathaway She was one of the great favorites of the evening -if not the best dressed-. Her dress full of white sequins from Armani Privé combined elegance, savoir faire and trend to create a unique and different garment. Without a doubt, this piece could become the best wedding dress this year.

Eva Longoria by Roberto Cavalli

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Eva Longoria

Though Eva Longoria He did not go to the red carpet, his presence at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival is more than evident. Last night she opted for this daring asymmetrical dress with transparencies by Roberto Cavalli that, depending on how, could look like one of Versace to attend the Global Gift Party.

Photos | gtres

