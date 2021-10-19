Anne Hathaway no longer accepts being called by her name

“Call me by your name”, indeed no. Everyone with their own identity can do what they want, see the courageous choice of Elliot Page, who came out as transgender: but does the same principle apply to the name? Ask Anne Hathaway: the Oscar-winning actress who appeared in the Amazon Prime Video miniseries Modern Love (here we told you about her interpretation) she decided she got tired of her name and asked to be called, from now on, in another way.

The actress recently found herself forced to apologize by writing a public post after an association of people with disabilities resented her portrayal of a witch in the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel. Witches. The three hooked fingers the actress displays in the film had infuriated people with this malformation, forcing Anne Hathaway to back off and apologize. Politically correct parenthesis aside, in reality the actress’s release on her name is more of a joke: It all happened during a Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Anne Hathaway has jokingly stated that she is not comfortable with her name (by the way: did you know that the actress bears the same name and surname as William Shakespeare’s wife?) and to prefer when they call her by the diminutive, Annie. She then made an “appeal” to be called this way, from now on. And who are we to not satisfy his desire?

“Call me Annie, please. Can we talk about my name for a second? When I was 14, I shot a commercial and had to sign up for the SAG [il sindacato degli attori, Screen Actors Guild, ndr.]. At that point they asked me: “What do you want your stage name to be?”, And I replied: “Well, it should be my name. My name is Anne Hathaway ”. At the time it seemed like the right thing to do, but I didn’t realize people would keep calling me that for the rest of my life.“

The actress revealed that practically no one is calling her by her full name: with the exception of his mother, who of course only uses it when she’s in trouble.

“The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she is very, very angry with me, ”said Anne Hathaway. “So every time someone calls me by my name in public, I think they’re going to scold me, or I say to myself, ‘What have I done?'”. So, he concluded, “please, everyone feel free to call me Annie. In fact, call me any other way, but not Anne.“