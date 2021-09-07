Anne Hathaway on the set of Apple TV + “WeCrashed”

Apple TV + confirmed earlier this year that Anne Hathaway would star in “WeCrashed.” Now the actress is on set in New York City to shoot the mini series.

Images shared by Mail Online show Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera at work, both with iPhones in hand, as they work the streets of New York. The show also has Jared Leto in the cast, although he hasn’t been seen in any of the shared images.

This mini series will tell the story of WeWork, an American commercial real estate company that provides flexible shared workspaces for tech startups and services for other businesses. The company was valued at nearly $ 50 billion. Subsequently, the company suffered a dramatic downturn due to mismanagement and alleged self-negotiation by its co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann.

Loading... Advertisements

The new mini series is based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork“. The screenwriter is Lee Eisenberg, while the directors are John Requa and Glenn Ficarra who previously worked on “This is Us” and “Crazy Stupid Love”.

At the moment we still don’t know when this mini series will arrive on the Apple TV + video streaming service.

Apple TV +