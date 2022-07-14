Anne Hathaway once disagreed with Madonna calling ‘Brokeback Mountain’ ‘shocking’

ads

Actress Anne Hathaway once co-starred in the 2005 film. Secret in the mountain alongside Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. At the time, the film was seen by some as risky and controversial due to its subject matter. Madonna was a fan she thought breakback was shocking in its portrayal of LGBT romance.

But Hathaway disagreed that the film was shocking at all.

Madonna shared a time she found ‘Brokeback Mountain’ shocking

Anne Hathaway | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

As many know, Secret in the mountain was a 2005 romantic drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger as lovers struggling with their sexuality. Madonna didn’t mince words about how much she enjoyed the film and sang the praises of those involved.

“I’m lovin ‘it. shocking. Amazing. The guy who financed my movie did too. He’s a very chill guy from Minnesota and we had just shown the last cut of my movie and he asked me if I wanted to see it. I was thinking ‘Okay, this really straight, boxy guy,’ and he showed me this movie. It’s amazing,” he once told Attitude. “Those guys are very good and they did a great job. It’s very brave of you.”

Anne Hathaway disagrees with Madonna calling the movie ‘shocking’

Hathaway starred breakback Mountain alongside Gyllenhaal and Ledger. The Oscar winner would eventually find out about Madonna’s comments and was excited for the megastar to see the film.

“Madonna said it’s shocking? Did Madonna see the movie? I didn’t get that memo! I want to know what Material Mom sees,” she once joked with Chud.

But at the time, Hathaway also disagreed with Madonna’s sentiments that Secret in the mountain it was shocking.

“What I like about this is that it’s spread out pretty evenly throughout the movie, with both men and women,” Hathaway said. “Usually we girls bear the unfair part. I didn’t think it was very shocking. I thought it was very real and tastefully done.”

Hathaway also felt that some of the reactions to the film’s sex scenes were a bit over the top.

“I think it’s really overrated,” he added. “I think what emerges from the film is [they] they have so much love for each other that even as their sexual relationship weakens, their intimacy deepens.”

Anne Hathaway made it clear she didn’t take ‘Brokeback Mountain’ to avoid being typecast

Before movies like Secret in the mountain Y HavocHathaway was known for starring in much lighter projects like The princess’s Diary. Then, when she was in her 20s, Hathaway was asked if taking on much darker roles was her way of telling the public that she had grown up. An idea that she offended her.

“Come on, do you think I would do something so obvious? That’s pathetic,” Hathaway said.

He stated that his change of content was simply a way to add variety to his career.

“I haven’t done that many movies. I wanted to wait and find roles that moved me. It’s interesting because when she was 20 years old she was still interested in doing female empowerment stories, heroines. But after that it was like, wait a minute, let’s go somewhere new,” she said. “I went through so much in my own life between the roles that grew me up that it had nothing to do with trying to escape an image or being typecast. It had to do with doing things that I believed in at the time.”

The dark knight rises The star didn’t feel like it was possible for her to be typecast anyway because of her rank.

“I never give any credence to the typecast theory because I knew who I was before I made The princess’s Diary, and knew what it had to offer. I knew I could always offer more than that movie,” she said.

