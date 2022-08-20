Anne Hathaway once got bummed about having to kiss so many actors during ‘Princess Diaries’ auditions

Actress Anne Hathaway rose to stardom after her role in the hit princess diaries films. But when she auditioned her love interest for one of the movies, she had to get intimate with several different actors.

It was a task that Hathaway did not like.

This is how Anne Hathaway was cast in ‘The Princess Diaries’

Hathaway was hired for her iconic role in The princess’s Diary through conventional means. She auditioned for the character on a whim while working on another project.

“I was on my way to New Zealand doing an independent film called the other side of heaven”, he once said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And I had 26 hours in Los Angeles and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s do some auditions while I’m here. You know, why not?’”

Hathaway was immediately met with a little pushback, as she was considered slightly older than the character’s age. But she persisted, and her persistence eventually paid off.

“I got the audition, and I got the call that night saying, ‘They want you to do a screen test.’ And I said, ‘That’s fantastic. I’m leaving for New Zealand tomorrow, I’ll be 6,000 miles away. How do we do this?’ So fortunately [Princess Diaries director Gary Marshall] she believed in my audition enough to give the audition tape to Disney along with the other girls who got the full screen test. Disney liked it and I got it,” she shared.

Anne Hathaway was bummed about having to kiss so many actors during auditions for ‘The Princess Diaries’

A search for Hathaway’s love interest was underway in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. But perhaps one of the most challenging experiences I She delighted The star she faced during the development of the film was the auditions for her male co-star. If only because Hathaway found it strange having to be physically affectionate with so many actors.

In a 2004 interview with the LA Times, Hathaway stated that she would have been fine trying out with just a couple of guys. But the film’s director had other plans.

“He decided to try a dozen,” he revealed. “And I’m not that kind of girl! Don’t get me wrong, I love to kiss, but the idea of ​​having to kiss 12 different people I just met in a 10-hour period is too much for me.”

How Garry Marshall and ‘The Princess Dairies’ changed Anne Hathaway’s life

Hathaway once gave the late filmmaker Garry Marshall a lot of credit for her career. the Happy Days director, not only gave her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but also helped grow her acting.

“I had no idea what I was doing. She was doing the best she could,” Hathaway said once in The happy days of Garry Marshall ABC special (via Vulture). “And Garry really designed that performance to be the best it could be. And that’s how I was introduced to the world. The princess’s Diary I change my life.”

Marshall also taught Hathaway how to navigate the movie business while maintaining integrity.

“He went out of his way to make sure I knew why it was important to be a good person in this business. I realize that in situations where you go on sets and things are stressful and people are scared and people are fighting, you can still bring joy, because Garry taught me how to bring joy,” he added.

