Entertainment

Anne Hathaway once got bummed about having to kiss so many actors during ‘Princess Diaries’ auditions

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Actress Anne Hathaway rose to stardom after her role in the hit princess diaries films. But when she auditioned her love interest for one of the movies, she had to get intimate with several different actors.

It was a task that Hathaway did not like.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

10 artists who carry the name of Bolivia abroad – eju.tv

3 mins ago

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky feel ‘blessed’ after welcoming their first baby

4 mins ago

What to watch today on TV? Saturday, August 20, 2022 | TV

14 mins ago

Louis Saha criticizes the attitude of Ronaldo, who is “not bigger” than the club

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button