Anne Hathaway once turned down Tim Burton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ because of ‘The Princess Diaries’

As many know, actress Anne Hathaway once starred in Tim Burton’s version of Alice in Wonderland. But she turned down the role when she was first approached for the part. This was because she thought Alice’s character was too similar to her role in The princess’s Diary.

Anne Hathaway once felt like she was typecast after ‘The Princess Diaries’

The princess’s Diary Movies played a big part in making Hathaway an A-Lister. The film and its sequel made Hathaway a household name, drawing a lot of attention to her. This would lead to offers of other films. But the characters she was asked to play were too similar to her. princess diaries role.

The young actor did not want to be typecast like her princess diaries Mia’s character, so she took steps to change that.

“It was hard to walk into rooms, to be taken seriously for non-princess roles,” she once said. huff post live (via People). “My whole modus operandi at 20 was to be in as many different kinds of movies as possible. Work with as many different types of directors as possible. I think that’s part of what I wanted to do as an actor.”

He clung to this plan of his when he was offered Alice in Wonderland.

Anne Hathaway was originally offered the role of Alice in Tim Burton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

The idea of ​​a contemporary for classical history. Alice in Wonderland it floated around Hollywood before director Tim Burton picked up the project. However, before there was a director attached to the film, Hathaway was being considered for the lead role. But it was not a role that interested him because of his role in The princess’s Diary.

“The studio had the script for Alice a long time ago and I was approached for the role of Alice back then. I considered it, but I felt, what with The princess’s Diarythat she had been there, played that kind of pretty girl role in a fairy dress,” Hathaway once said in an interview with GQ.

Hathaway wouldn’t completely rule out being in Wonderland total. She simply had her sights set on a different role.

“However, I told the studio that if they did eventually find a director, I would be interested at a later date in playing the White Queen,” she said.

After Burton was hired to WonderlandHathaway kept her word and ended up as the White Queen in the film.

“When Tim joined, he had the cast he wanted, and of course that didn’t include me. But the other actress who was bookmarked had scheduling issues, so the studio stepped in and introduced me,” she recalled. “I spoke to Tim on the phone and he really liked my opinion. He wanted the Queen to be a cross between Debbie Harry, Greta Garbo, David Bowie, with a bit of Dan Flavin’s work thrown in for good measure.”

Anne Hathaway felt her Oscar nomination made others see her in a different light.

Hathaway continued to add more versatility to her career by taking on more challenging roles. One of the films that she felt helped others take her acting more seriously was Rachel is getting married. The dark drama earned Hathaway an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

“People I really respect have come up to me and said they didn’t think I had that in me. It’s a very nice feeling, but I didn’t want to prove anything with that role. But that happened without my trying and it was nice. I started when I was very young and my goal has always been longevity in my career, so I always planned to take my time with everything and explore things,” he once said in an interview with FanBolt.

