Anne Hathaway or how to be the best dressed with normcore sandals

With the arrival of sunny days, coastal vibes increase, and with them the desire to have the perfect vacation outfit. Reason enough to review the lessons of the protagonist of WeCrashedwho created a style that can be worn from 20 to 50+.

To begin we will describe the look from the bottom up, because the birkenstock sandals They will give a lot to talk about. The comfortable design of the German brand has become the transition shoe, because it looks graceful in any season of the year. Although its casual aesthetic seems perfect to create a outfits By the way, they’re actually a sophisticated complement. Experts wear them with sartorial pieces, demure dresses and jeans. At this point we could say that it has the same stylistic effect as flats or clogs.

Now the American producer chose a metallic finish, ideal to release elegance. She paired some baggy raw wash shorts and a shirt oversized in print trend, the zebra. If you are in your 40+, this choice will rejuvenate your vacations without losing that distinguished effect, in addition, the silhouette of the shorts will allow you to take firm steps.

Let’s talk about your beauty lookwhy alone Anne Hathaway has made the hairstyles vintage the new asphalt obsession. Bob cut and a lot of volume have been seen, and accessories play a fundamental role: square sunglasses and delicate clips. Without much effort, she manages to qualify as a style muse.