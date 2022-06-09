Anne Hathaway or the list of essential basics for the summer

1/10

Every lover of trends will have dreamed of entering Anne Hathaway’s dressing room, I wish that – for sure – it will have grown in recent months. The reason? Well, if there was a time when it seemed that the American interpreter had disappeared from the face of the earth, this is over. the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada, even having given life to one of the most iconic characters in the fashion industry, has not always been the focus of street style fashion editors. However, at present, it is demonstrating, once again, why we did not stop sighing for it years ago.





True to her usual style, Anne Hathaway has catapulted herself into a style muse in her recent public appearances. When it comes to relaxed meetings on the street, the Hollywood star opts for casual looks built on basics that she maximizes with trendy accessories and accessories. On the other hand, for extremely formal presentations, the American production company knows that it has the best keys to adapt to the situation, championing elegance and sophistication as only it is capable.





We review Anne Hathaway’s wardrobe to find out which outfits can’t be missing from our collection for this spring-summer 2022.





Essential wardrobe basics in the summer according to Anne Hathaway



