Anne Hathaway or why opt for printed sets

Anne Hathaway in the ‘Diary Wears Prada’: why no actress wanted the role

Anne Hathaway confirms the viral bangs of the season: sideways and curtain

Although his name is not always one of the most repeated when talking about star style, Anne Hathaway is one of the most inspiring actresses in Hollywood. The American demonstrates on every occasion, whether on a red carpet, with her looks off-duty or when she attends meetings or filming, which would leave Miranda Priestly herself speechless.

The latest example that Anne Hathaway’s style deserves more recognition has come while on her way to the show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to promote the series in which he co-stars with Jared Leto, we crashed and that will be released this week on Apple TV +. PFor this occasion, Anne Hathaway chose a colorful style that perfectly encompasses the trends in colors and prints of the year gathering from the bright green that has flooded catwalks and street styleuntil the print more psychedelic sixties that returns this spring.

The design in question is a set made up of a tank top and pants. palace with matching blazer by designer Christopher John Rogers, who has gained special strength in the last two years after becoming one of Michelle Obama’s top designers and sneaking into the wardrobe of artists like Rihanna. Likewise, Rogers has been catapulted as one of the most anticipated of the New York fashion week, in which it premiered less than three years ago.

Getty Images

This outstanding style also summarizes several of the trends of the season. To begin with, the bodysuit of style corset, which becomes a great bet close to the Y2K aesthetic. To follow, the daring combinations of colors between green, purple or orange. In addition, it also has wide pants with a great fall and a blazer, two essential pieces in the wardrobe this year.

Getty Images

Continuing with the strong chromatic commitment, Anne Hathaway completed the styling wearing a striking turquoise blue bag signed by Versace and starring the iconic Medusa of the Italian house. The design also stands as one of the most promising bags of the year.

Getty Images

Without a doubt, a style full of color that shows not only that Anne Hathaway is a stylistic reference, but also that she is a great connoisseur of the trends of the moment.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io