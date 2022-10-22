Anne Hathaway overcame her anxiety and here’s how she did it

just over three years agothe actress Anne Hathaway gave an interview It went totally viral. In it, the leading actress of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘Young Jane Austen’ or ‘One Day’, among other great titles, was honest.

Naturally, spoke openly about his anxiety and the how the idea of ​​being a superstar pushed her to hardly eat anything and smoke, smoke a lot. Y, nowhis statements return to occupy covers, but, in this case, with a much more cheerful message: You have overcome your anxiety!

Those who know this Mental illness (which, sometimes, has its repercussions on a physical level) whether in the first or third person, you know that it is not easy and that, sometimes, it seems that it will never come out. Nevertheless, with her message Anne gives us that hope which is sometimes hard to find.

And it is that the actress, as she herself declared, is currently living life in a different way, she admits feel much calmer and more confident than before. An example? Now, she can calmly go to different galas or grant interviews with a calm that it seemed she would never feel. “I used to come to these things and really shake. she made me very anxious”, he assured.

A fear also encouraged by social networks and haters. You just have to remember the hate campaign that was launched against her after rising as the Oscar for her performance in ‘Les Miserables’.

Anne Hathaway and how she overcome her anxiety

“It’s kind of sad that I’ve been to wonderful places and the only thing I’ve felt was fear. Now, I’m living it all in a different way and yes, I am enjoying it like never before”. Likewise, between his statements to the different media, wanted to talk about his new personal and professional goals. And, why don’t you know what, among his goals he highlights:Learn to surf!

And that’s when he realized everything he was missing when she decided to flow, reconsider and think that no one forced her to be an actress, that she did it because she wanted to. And it was that click, the beginning of her recovery, allowing herself to be natural without constantly thinking about what they will say; allowed to enjoy. And, given her huge smile, it seems that she is making him feel like a movie.