Anne Hathaway posted photos of her transformation into an ‘Avatar’ character for ‘We Crashed’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

More than 10 years ago, ‘Avatar’ transported us to Pandora and introduced us to the humanoid Na’vi race and their electric blue color.
However, beyond these photos, Anne Hathaway caused an impact with her characterization as a character from ‘Avatar’. The photos of her as a na’vi caused many fans to be excited to think that the actress will also be part of this science fiction saga.
Anne Hathaway transformed into a na’vi from Avatar
On the last weekend of March 2022, Anne Hathaway shared three photos of her transformation into a Pandoran on her Instagram.
Two of the images showed a bit of the process that went through to have the pointed ears of the Na’vi and their characteristic blue skin color; while the post’s main photo of her wowed with her complete transformation into an ‘Avatar’ character.
The photos of Anne quickly caused several of her followers to ask her if she will be part of the cast of the James Cameron movie. Others showed her emotion at seeing her characterized in this way and even baptized her as “Anne Avatar”.
However, in reality, this characterization of Hathaway is not for any ‘Avatar’ movie, but for ‘We Crashed’, the new series that she stars with Jared Leto about the life of Rebekah and Adam Neumann, the couple who founded We Work .
Anne explained in the caption of her post that this costume is part of the fourth episode of the series.
In addition, he took the opportunity to thank three members of the makeup and hair team of the Apple TV production, Molly R. Stern, Lona Vigi and Stephanie, for achieving this transformation in just an hour and a half.
The makeup and hairstyle that turned Anne Hahaway into a na’vi could very well pass her off as a character from James Cameron’s movies.
However, in reality, in these films the inhabitants of Pandora are not created with makeup, but with special effects.
How are the na’vi from ‘Avatar’ created?
Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and the rest of the ‘Avatar’ actors that we see as na’vi in this film brought these creatures to life thanks to facial and motion capture techniques.
With this technology, actors don’t need to spend hours in the makeup trailer, but must instead spend time with the special effects team, which covers their faces with dots that record their expressions.
They also wear a helmet with a camera that also captures their gestures. With these records, the virtual character is created on a computer.