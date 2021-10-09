News

Anne Hathaway protagonist of the film The Idea of ​​You

Posted on
Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway will star in The Idea of ​​You, a film based on the novel of the same name written by Robinne Lee.

The screenplay will be written by actress and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt.
The screenplay will be written by actress and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt.

Locked Down 8

Locked Down: Anne Hathaway in the foreground

The pages of The Idea of ​​You tell the story of forty-year-old Sophie, a divorced mother. Her husband Dan left her for a younger girl and has now canceled the Coachella festival trip he was taking with his 15-year-old daughter. Sophie then decides to take control of the situation and face the crowds and the desert heat. The woman, while taking care of her daughter, meets Hayes Campbell, the singer of the most famous boy band in the world, August Moon.

Anne Hathaway will thus return to the set after filming Locked Down in 2020, directed by Doug Liman. Jennifeer Westfeldt is known to television audiences for having starred in such series as Younger, This Is Us and Grey’s Anatomy.
In the production team of the new film there will also be Cathy Schulman who with her Welle Entertainment tries to make room for female films.


