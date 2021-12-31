Anne Hathaway protagonist of WeCrashed

By Anne Hathaway we have talked many times, mainly because we like it very, very much. This time she is back in the spotlight again for her interpretation of Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed, TV mini-series that tells the rise and fall of WeWork, startup born close of the post-economic crisis recession of 2008. In the film Hathaway stars alongside the charming Jared Leto, who plays the role of the charismatic Adam Neumann, founder of the company.

But before he got to this interpretation, he came a long way: getting into Hollywood for her it wasn’t easy, but with her strength, with her skill and innate talent for acting, she managed to demonstrate what she is worth, without mediation and focusing only on herself, coming to have a star on the Walk of Fame of Hollywood.

Anne Hathaway, from New Jersey to New York

Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is one of the most loved and acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, during her career she has won prestigious awards including, in 2013, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for its interpretation in Les Misérables. She is also a very good voice actress, and has lent her voice in TV series such as The Simpsons.

Raised in New Jersey, Anne joined the company at 17 The Barrow Group from New York as first and only teenager.

The debut in the world of cinema took place in 2001 with the film Pretty Princess, where she plays a fifteen-year-old American who discovers she is the heir to the throne of the small European state of Genovia. Legend has it that Anne got the role by falling from the chair she was auditioning on, proving she was perfect for the role of the clumsy princess.

Thanks to this film, the American actress begins to be in great demand for various productions.

Anne Hathaway, the great success of The devil wears Prada

20th Century Studios

After the flop at the box office of the film Ella Enchanted – The magical world of Ella, where she demonstrated her singing skills but received mixed reviews, it wasn’t until 2005 that Hathaway began acting as characters other than those in early comedies.

He rises to prominence for his portrayal of the wife of a secretly gay cowboy in the film Brokeback Mountain Secrets, winner of the Golden Lion in Venice. But the film that brings his face to be truly known to an international audience is the starring part as Andy Sachs neither The devil wears Prada , great classic for all of us.

Anne Hathaway’s private life with Adam Schulman

Dave M. BenettGetty Images

But how can we not mention Hathaway’s soul mate, Adam Schulman, who she has been married to since 2021.

Adam Schulman is an actor and film producer, best known for playing the part of Enos Strate in Hazzard – The Dukes to the rescue. The two married in an inter-religious Christian and Jewish marriage. Many have noted that Shulman bears a slight resemblance to the English playwright William Shakespeare, whose wife was really called Anne Hathaway. There are also those who believe that the two actors are their own reincarnations, which thus carry on an eternal love.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in WeCrashed

MEGAGetty Images

And finally we come to Hathaway’s last role, which sent us tremendously into hype. In fact, he will interpret Rebekah Neuman, wife of Adam Neuman, the founder of the startup WeWork which was born in 2010 with the aim of providing co-working spaces to freelancers and companies, and which pretended to be listed for 47 billion dollars, but which in reality was based on less solid foundations. The end of the story is well known: Neumann was fired in 2019, when WeWork’s public valuation dropped to $ 10 billion.

The series takes inspiration from the podcast WeCrashed: the Rise and Fall of WeWork, which tells the rise and catastrophe of this startup and its charismatic and self-centered founder. WeCrashed in fact it will be a story of rise to power and narcissism, and Hathaway will play the wife of the founder, in turn played by a charming Jared Leto. Rebekah Neuman will be a very interesting character, full of anecdotes and curiosities.

Anne Hathaway plays Rebekah Neumen, an eccentric personality

An eccentric personality, Naumen said she could feel the energies of the people around her, which is why she married Adam. He cultivated his spirituality a lot over the years, transforming it from interest to practice.

What made us doting on this series whose release date is unfortunately still unknown, is the 70s look that has been recreated, which we could see from some photos that have circulated a lot this summer. Very new age, in line with Neuman’s interests. We can’t wait to see Hathaway playing this very interesting character with all his style and his charisma.

Something tells us it’s not the only project Hathaway apparently has in store. The filming of WeCrashed, in fact, seems to have been completed, and it seems that the actress has started working together with Anthony Hopkins for the movie Armaggedon Time. We’ll see.

