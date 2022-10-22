Anne Hathaway reflects on the hate she suffered after winning the Oscar

Who could hate Anne Hathaway? Many of us would wonder. The quickest and easiest possible answer is: no one. After debuting and starring The princess’s Diaryfrom Disney, The Devil Wears Prada and having won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for The Miserables, the actress became one of the most famous figures in Hollywood. What no one would have imagined is that that award from the Academy would bring her the most difficult stage of her career, perpetuated by the hatred of a certain public dissatisfied with her work.

During a talk with the magazine shethe 39-year-old actress revealed her feelings when in 2013 she won the highest Academy award thanks to The Miserables. Although such recognition should have been synonymous with pride, the victory made her, unfortunately, the protagonist of a hate movement that they baptized as “Hathahate”.

Almost 10 years after the controversy, Anne Hathaway remembers those attacks by the public and critics with resilience. During the 29th Annual Women in Hollywood Gala held by the magazine shethe actor gave a powerful speech where he reflected on the deep damage that hate speech can cause.

However, the actress realized that this hatred outside and within social networks has no reason to be. Therefore, she was very clear in admitting that she would never give rise to the hostility of other individuals.

“Ten years ago, I had the opportunity to see hate speech from a new perspective,” he told the audience. “When your self-inflicted pain is suddenly amplified in some way, say, to the full volume of the internet… It’s a thing! When what happened happened, I realized that I had no desire to have anything to do with this energy line. At any level. I would no longer create art from this place. She would no longer have room for him, nor would she live in fear of him, nor would she speak his language for any reason. To anybody. Including me… Hate seems to me the opposite of life; in such hard soil, nothing can grow properly, if at all.”

Anne Hathaway as Fantine in The Miserables (2012)

Finally, Anne Hathaway ended the issue, alluding that she always tries to succumb to peace, not paying attention to what others may think or say and simply enjoy (her) life.

“I have worked too hard to see myself with kinder eyes to give my peace away to those who have not yet found it for themselves,” explains Hathaway. “So I do my best not to be afraid of what other people might say and just focus on enjoying my life.”

After his participation in the Apple TV series, WeCrashed, Anne Hathaway has several projects on the horizon. The closest one is called Armageddon Timefilm directed by James Gray (Ad Astra) and who stars alongside Anthony Hopkins.