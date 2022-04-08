Anne Hathaway refused to villainize Rebekah Neumann when accepting ‘WeCrashed’: ‘She’s really sweet’

limited series we crashed stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. Inspired by true events, the eight-episode Apple TV+ series documents the rise and fall of WeWork, a Silicon Valley “unicorn” and provider of coworking spaces.

Hathaway, who usually works in blockbuster movies, agreed to star in the TV show only after producers agreed she could play co-founder Adam Neumann’s wife, Rebekah Neumann, in a positive light.

‘WeCrashed’ is based on the true story of a New York power couple

In 2010, Israeli-born entrepreneur Adam Neumann founded WeWork, a company designed around the concept of shared office spaces. The coworking idea became a huge success. As Town & Country reports, investors valued WeWork at $47 million at one point. Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, was the force behind the private school initiative, WeGrow.

The company took a nosedive in 2019 during a public offering. Neumann was forced to resign as CEO and was paid $1.7 billion. He spent the next several years living extravagantly and traveling with his wife and his six children.

we crashed it certainly focuses on the rise and fall of WeWork. But the limited series also follows the love story between the power couple who have been married since 2008.

Anne Hathaway has mutual friends with Rebekah Neumann

Before assuming the we crashed role, The princess dayyou laugh star realized that she could communicate with mutual friends who knew the real Rebekah, Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin. According to Newsweek, Hathaway said everyone described the WeGrow founder as “a really sweet person.”

The Devil Wears Prada The actress said she told Apple producers that she was not interested in humiliating anyone. They agreed, saying, “That’s a relief to hear that because we don’t want to do that either.”

Hathaway explained that she found it an interesting juxtaposition that people found Neumann “sweet” despite all that unfolded at WeWork. She questioned: “What if I really wanted to make the world a better place? What if people aren’t conveniently villainous the way they’re sometimes portrayed?

The Oscar winner talked about how she wanted to tell the story of this “much more interesting person” than the one described in many reports. Hathaway revealed that this is where she began, immersing herself in playing the complex character alongside Leto’s Adam.

Jared Leto was always in character while filming ‘WeCrashed’

Variety predicts that Leto is “one of the early contenders in the running for this year’s Emmys.” To make sure he could pull off Adam’s accent, the 50-year-old actor hired five Israelis to help him learn the dialect so he could “hear that voice all the time.”

The suicide squad The actor revealed that he was “wowed” by the real-life Adam when they met. According to Variety, “Leto found playing Neumann, who seems brimming with energy, surprisingly challenging.”

Hathaway was very impressed by her co-star’s ability to stay in character between takes, calling it “fun,” “wild and focused,” and “inspiring.” She said: “I didn’t really work with Jared. He was just Adam.” This method of acting is nothing new for Leto, who has engaged in her previous roles in extreme ways.

we crashed It’s the first time that Dallas Buyers Club The actor has starred in a recurring role on a television show since his memorable portrayal of Jordan Catalano on the 1994 ABC teen drama. my supposed life.

