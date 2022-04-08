Entertainment

Anne Hathaway refused to villainize Rebekah Neumann when accepting ‘WeCrashed’: ‘She’s really sweet’

limited series we crashed stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. Inspired by true events, the eight-episode Apple TV+ series documents the rise and fall of WeWork, a Silicon Valley “unicorn” and provider of coworking spaces.

Hathaway, who usually works in blockbuster movies, agreed to star in the TV show only after producers agreed she could play co-founder Adam Neumann’s wife, Rebekah Neumann, in a positive light.

