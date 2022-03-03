Anne Hathaway reigns in an elegant look with white tennis during outing with her family – New Woman

Throughout his incredible career, Anne Hathaway not only has she established herself as one of the most successful and admired actresses of Hollywoodalso as a style benchmark.

In each of her public appearances, the Oscar winner always dazzles with her sophisticated, timeless and minimalist fashion bets with which it exudes elegance.

She did so in recent hours when she went out through the streets of Paris accompanied by her husband, Adam Shulmanand their two children in a very elegant casual style with the ideal footwear to be comfortable: basic tennis shoes.

Anne Hathaway conquers with an outfit casual-chic on a family outing

According to Daily Mailthe Shulman Hathaway They were captured this Wednesday, March 2, while taking a walk through the famous city in the middle of your family vacation in Europe.

During her tour of the lively 16th arrondissement of the French capital, the 37-year-old actress commanded attention, displaying panache in his look casual, sober and chic with which he imposed fashion.

The artist’s outfit for going out with her loved ones was starring for a select cream-colored maxi coat with peak lapels and practical patch pockets on the sides.

The star wore the cozy and stylish long garment over an outfit all black composed of a basic ribbed knit sweater with a high neck and baggy pants.

Also, the protagonist of WeCrashed completed his elegant ensemble with a pair of classic white sneakers with black accents to keep you comfortable on the hike.

As for the accessories lookHathaway proved that less is more by choosing only to wear glamorous dark glasses and simple earrings to add a touch of luxury.

Finally, he finished off by leaving his brown hair loose in a way effortless and wearing a black face mask to protect yourself from a possible infection with covid-19 during the family date.

At her side, her husband walked very animated carrying his youngest son in his arms, Jack, two years old. While, Jonathanthe couple’s eldest son at five, followed close behind.

According to the aforementioned medium, the spouses and their offspring headed to the vegetarian restaurant La Girafe to enjoy lunch together when they were photographed in the picturesque town.

In this way, with its simple attire in neutral colors, but no less comfortable nor distinguishedAnne Hathaway not only reaffirmed as fashion prescriber and gave style classes to be the most elegant with tennis.

In addition, he showed that his best plan for his days off is to always be up to date. side of the beautiful family that he has formed with Shulman, with whom he walked down the aisle ten years ago.