Anne Hathaway remembered an iconic outfit of one of her characters

Anne Hathaway is constantly giving the note of what it is to be a true star, she looks pretty at every event she goes to and for fans it is undeniable to continue seeing her as the princess ‘Mia Thermopolis’ or ‘Andrea Sachs’ since the outfits she chooses to anyone could confuse him and in this case he spoke to Variety after a dress he wore at fashion week in Paris went viral.

Source: Image / James Devaney – Getty Images.

It so happens that Anne Hathaway confided in journalist Savannah Guthrie on the Today show that she didn’t think everyone would notice her look ‘by mistake’ (her character in Devil Wears Fashion).

There she wore, as Glamor Mexico magazine indicates, a brown crocodile skin coat, a turtleneck top, a skirt, the ‘bob’ fringe (linked to the 90s) and a high ponytail, since it was impossible not to associate her with that a character so loved by all, but that is not all, but the puzzle was completed when she was sitting next to Anna Wintour, the designer Meryl Streep was inspired to recreate Miranda.

What were the exact words of Anne Hathaway in front of the comparison?

In dialogue with Savannah, everything began with laughter and an Anne who did not believe that the rest would notice her look.

The actress sat down in front of the journalist and said: “It was kind of crazy, wasn’t it? An accident, I was supposed to wear something else the shoes didn’t fit, this was the other suit that came, and then my hairdresser , who was so charming and with whom I had never worked before, simply said that he already knew what he had to do so he tied my hair up and there when I saw myself in the mirror I thought if someone would notice, “he explained.

Related news

Of course it is not the first time since he has previously done the same

Previously, the actress was seen at the Cannes festival, where she presented ‘Armageddon Time’, with an outfit that seemed to be one of the many of Mia Thermopolis, the character she played in ‘The Princess Diaries’.

On the red carpet of the Cannes festival a precious jewel of the luxury brand ‘Bulgari’ of which she is an ambassador and an exclusive white dress for the actress by the designer Giorgio Armani Privé with a train and a long bow.

Anne’s next project

The actress is in full presentation of ‘Armaggedon Time’, of which she has repeatedly said that it is important to know the plot.

The story focuses on a Jewish boy and his pre-adolescent stage and shares time with his best friend Johnny Davis, an African-American boy, as indicated in the official synopsis of the production company Features.

Main cast: Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Rapeta, Jaylin Web and Anthony Hopkins.

Direction: James Grey.

Official trailer for ‘Armageddon Time’ available in select theaters from October 28